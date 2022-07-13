Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 19,300 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 645,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 387,461 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10,864.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 321,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.38. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

