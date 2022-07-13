Cwm LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 406.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

NYSE EXP opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.