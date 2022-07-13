Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 855.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Glaukos by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Glaukos stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.84. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.