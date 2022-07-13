Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $157,000 Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $888.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

