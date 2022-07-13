19,600 Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 181,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVIR opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.91.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
