Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.