iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01.

