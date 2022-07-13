Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.