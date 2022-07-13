Katharina G. Mcfarland Sells 2,600 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

