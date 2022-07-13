Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 2,773.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

