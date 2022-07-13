Denis Geldard Sells 1,000,000 Shares of American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARRGet Rating) insider Denis Geldard sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17), for a total value of A$246,000.00 ($166,216.22).

Denis Geldard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 13th, Denis Geldard sold 100,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($24,324.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.92.

About American Rare Earths (Get Rating)

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for thorium and uranium; base and precious metals; industrial minerals; copper; and cobalt. American Rare Earths Limited primarily focuses on its 100% owned La Paz Rare Earth Project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares comprising 107 unpatented lode mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

