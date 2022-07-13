Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,622,742.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

