Cwm LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE LTHM opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 2.08. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

