Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $264,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,927,915.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.