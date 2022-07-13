Charles R. Holland Sells 4,001 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $47,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

