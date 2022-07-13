Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases 5,862 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 5,862 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$345,187.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,679,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,886,751.08.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,314 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.32 per share, with a total value of C$315,232.22.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 8,970 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.32, for a total transaction of C$478,312.06.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 25,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.20, for a total value of C$1,330,049.50.

On Friday, June 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 72,863 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.95, for a total value of C$4,004,159.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 16,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.74, for a total value of C$1,009,682.79.

On Monday, June 13th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total value of C$1,228,624.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$65.21 per share, with a total value of C$326,029.44.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40.

TC stock opened at C$58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.12 million and a P/E ratio of -265.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of C$49.38 and a 52-week high of C$116.94.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

