Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 22,725 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $52,167.25.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.