Elizabeth H. Weatherman Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SILK opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.39. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

