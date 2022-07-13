Raymond Dwek Sells 2,160 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

