Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.33.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.