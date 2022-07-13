Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 116,540 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00.

NYSE GROV opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

