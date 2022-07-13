Everett Neville Sells 5,094 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CI opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $281.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

