Douglas Devine Sells 10,109 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10.

IRTC stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

