Veeral Desai Sells 319,071 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Veeral Desai sold 319,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,976,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veeral Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50.

On Thursday, April 21st, Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.82. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in agilon health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,750,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.