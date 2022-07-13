Stephen K. Brannan Sells 15,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KRTX opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,855,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 169.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 102,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

