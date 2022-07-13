Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

