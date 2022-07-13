AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,646 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after buying an additional 1,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,585,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.