AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after purchasing an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,691,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after purchasing an additional 567,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

FOXA opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

