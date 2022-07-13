AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $32.78.

