Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,461 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 45,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

