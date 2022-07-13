Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 165,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,461 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 45,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

