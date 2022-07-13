Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

