Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $89.60

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

