Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Relx by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Relx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

