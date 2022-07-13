Cwm LLC Has $161,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Yum China by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of YUMC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.58. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $66.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

