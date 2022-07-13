Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $130.79 on Monday. Lear has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lear by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $365,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

