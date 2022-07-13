AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,948 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,948 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $6,083,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

