AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $316,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

