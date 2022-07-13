Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,570,000.

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

