AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.