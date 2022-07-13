AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.83% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA CWS opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

