AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 148.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

