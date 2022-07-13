KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.82.

KEY opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

