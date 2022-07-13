Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

