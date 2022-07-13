JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.28.

JPM stock opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 196,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 53,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

