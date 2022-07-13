ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ITT opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in ITT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

