Comparing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Light & Wonder and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.45%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Volatility & Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Ribbon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 1.94 $371.00 million $4.15 10.53 Ribbon Communications $844.96 million 0.55 -$177.18 million ($1.37) -2.26

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Ribbon Communications. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45% Ribbon Communications -24.53% 2.76% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Ribbon Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. It also provides multiple solutions for VoIP, VoLTE, VoNR, and UC&C in network, on-premises, or via the telco cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

