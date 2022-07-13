The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 725 ($8.62).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised The Sage Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.68) to GBX 720 ($8.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($8.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGE stock opened at GBX 653 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 702.23. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,332.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.14%.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.