Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

