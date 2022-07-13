Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATZAF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

ATZAF opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

